Samsung Galaxy Ring Is Now Official, Aims To Level Up Your Wellness With AI
Samsung wants to improve the health of billions with its connected devices, including its yet-to-be-released AI-infused Galaxy Ring. The tech giant says its new wearable will offer users an all-new way to simplify wellness, while empowering them with more insights and ways to understand themselves 24/7.
The Samsung Ring debuted during Samsung’s Unpacked event last month. The only thing Samsung really shared during the event about the new wearable device was a giant floating image of it, its name, and that it will have an AI focus like its smartphone siblings. There was, however, a patent by Samsung that pointed to the device falling into the category of wearable smart devices “in the nature for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep related information.”
The sleep tracking aspect of Samsung wearables was further expanded recently, following the company receiving De Novo clearance from the US FDA for a sleep apnea feature. According to Samsung, this new feature detects signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea, which is often undiagnosed and untreated, so wearers can address the possible issue with a medical provider. Samsung says it is also working with partners to connect services like this to expand access to healthcare in the home.
Choice is one thing Samsung points to for looking at new and innovative ways to deliver health and fitness features to the everyday lives of its users. It understands that not everyone wants to wear a watch, so perhaps they will wear a ring instead if it means being able to track certain aspects of their health.
In a press release, Samsung remarked, “With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform.”
Samsung added it intends to launch its Galaxy Ring later this year, and that it has “many more exciting health and wellness solutions and updates on the horizon” that it cannot wait for consumers to see.