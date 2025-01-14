CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy Ring Gets Bigger And Better With More Size Options And New Features

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 14, 2025, 10:49 AM EDT
hero samsung galaxy ring 1 low
Later this month, Samsung is catering the Galaxy Ring to more finger sizes. The popular smart ring is now available from size 5 to 15, although color availability (by size) will vary by market. While we wonder when smart ring makers will start offering half sizes, this move by Samsung brings its debut ring to a greater crowd and more in line with some of the competition like Oura.

This week Samsung announced that the Galaxy Ring will also be available in size 14 and 15. Previously, the ring was available only from size 5 to 13. Samsung does say that not all colors (Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold) will be available in all markets, so be sure to check your local Samsung e-comm site for details.

Beginning in early February, the Galaxy Ring will be sold in 15 more countries, namely Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia. Exact availability dates will vary, of course. In total, the ring will be available in 53 markets.

Galaxy%20Ring%20Trio%20(2)

One aspect that Samsung didn't address in the announcement is whether the larger ring sizes will feature larger batteries, thus longer battery life. As they are, the size 12 and 13 Galaxy Rings have extra endurance (up to a day) thanks to larger battery cells over smaller sizes. During our time with the Galaxy Ring, we found battery life to be outstanding.

Samsung also took the opportunity to announce an update the Samsung Health companion app, specially catered to the Galaxy Ring. New additions include Sleep environment report, Sleep time guidance, and Mindfulness tracker.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring starts at $400 and is HSA/FSA eligible. Part of the ordering process includes Samsung sending you a free sizing kit (unlike the new digital version by Circular) and the suggestion is that you try on your preferred size for a few days before finalizing the size. This is to account for the changes in your diameter throughout the day and week due to dietary, health, and environmental factors.

To purchase a ring, check out our affiliate link (the sizing kit is $10, though, so best if you already know the size you want) or at Samsung.com.
Tags:  Samsung, smart ring, samsung galaxy ring
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment