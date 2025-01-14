Samsung Galaxy Ring Gets Bigger And Better With More Size Options And New Features
This week Samsung announced that the Galaxy Ring will also be available in size 14 and 15. Previously, the ring was available only from size 5 to 13. Samsung does say that not all colors (Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold) will be available in all markets, so be sure to check your local Samsung e-comm site for details.
Beginning in early February, the Galaxy Ring will be sold in 15 more countries, namely Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia. Exact availability dates will vary, of course. In total, the ring will be available in 53 markets.
One aspect that Samsung didn't address in the announcement is whether the larger ring sizes will feature larger batteries, thus longer battery life. As they are, the size 12 and 13 Galaxy Rings have extra endurance (up to a day) thanks to larger battery cells over smaller sizes. During our time with the Galaxy Ring, we found battery life to be outstanding.
Samsung also took the opportunity to announce an update the Samsung Health companion app, specially catered to the Galaxy Ring. New additions include Sleep environment report, Sleep time guidance, and Mindfulness tracker.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring starts at $400 and is HSA/FSA eligible. Part of the ordering process includes Samsung sending you a free sizing kit (unlike the new digital version by Circular) and the suggestion is that you try on your preferred size for a few days before finalizing the size. This is to account for the changes in your diameter throughout the day and week due to dietary, health, and environmental factors.
To purchase a ring, check out our affiliate link (the sizing kit is $10, though, so best if you already know the size you want) or at Samsung.com.