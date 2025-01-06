CATEGORIES
Circular Ring 2 Arrives With ECG And AFib Features To Challenge Galaxy Ring And Oura

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 06, 2025, 09:48 AM EDT
hero circular ring 2 black
Smart ring brand Circular is laying down claims at CES 2025 that its brand new Ring 2 will run, ahem, rings around the competition like Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring. This next generation model will sport FDA-approved atrial fibrillation (aFib) detection and will be one of the thinnest (if not thinnest) finger wearables yet, although that comes at the expense of battery life. Probably the bigger news is that Circular will be the first company to introduce a digital ring sizer using your smartphone instead of wasteful plastic kits.

This year will see more brands vying for your fingers and wallets as smart rings are well on the way to becoming mainstream consumer products, outgrowing smartwatches, earbuds, and smart glasses. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Circular announced the enhanced Circular Ring 2 that sports a feature still extremely rare in this space: aFib monitoring. The function has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and not even Oura, the assumed leader in this category, has that function. So far, only select smartwatches and the Ultrahuman Ring Air have FDA-approved aFib detection/monitoring.

Circular Ring 2 Silver%20(2)

One of the major complaints about the previous generation model was durability and battery life, which Circular claims to have solved with the Ring 2. The structure is now titanium and revised innards now allow for up to eight days of use. Based on Circular's previous marketing claims, we're inclined to think that the number is strictly in Eco mode, meaning that most data collection will be turned off, including no heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. In normal use, expect closer to half that time.

Circular is also doing away with traditional plastic sizing kits that it and other brands have been sending out to customers as part of the ordering process. The company is introducing a digital AR sizing function in the app that uses the camera on your phone to handle the measurements. We applaud this initiative to reduce environmental waste as well as costs, but time will tell if the digital implementation will be better than physical sizers (that accounts more for half sizes and finger changes throughout the day).

Circular will be running a crowdfunding campaign for the Ring 2 later this month and is expected to have it widely available by March. The ring will sell for $380 and come in Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, and Black coatings.
Tags:  ecg, smart rings, oura, ces2025, circular, circular ring 2
