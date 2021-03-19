Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds Return To An All-Time Low With This Hot Deal





Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S21 family of smartphones. They are the latest in a long line of premium earbuds from the South Korean electronics giant, including the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+.

Today, Woot is currently selling the Galaxy Buds Pro at a 15 percent discount, taking them from their $199.99 regular price down to just $169.99. This pricing applies to all three available colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

It's interesting to note that while Woot is selling the Galaxy Buds Pro at a $30 discount, they are still full price over at its parent company: Amazon. Woot is limiting purchases to three per customer, and Amazon Prime subscribers get free standard shipping. And in case you were wondering, these are all brand new, fully warrantied earbuds. This is key considering that Woot also sells "open box" and refurbished items at discounted prices.





Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $169.99 @ Woot.com

The Galaxy Buds Pro are most comparable to the Apple AirPods Pro when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Both come with wireless charging cases and support active noise cancellation technology. However, specific to the Galaxy Buds Pro are an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter per earbud to deliver an excellent audio experience. Samsung has integrated three microphones into the wearables and a Voice Pickup Unit to reduce background noise on Google Meet/Zoom calls and Wind Shield tech when trying to carry out conversations outside.

Finally, Samsung has implemented Dolby Head Tracking tech, which augments its 3D audio feature. This gives users an even more immersive listening experience, as it tracks the audio source with your head movements using accelerometers incorporated into the earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are currently in stock at Woot in all three colors for the next 13 hours or while supplies last.