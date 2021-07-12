Samsung Noise Canceling Galaxy Buds Pro On Sale For Just $120 With This Hot Deal

There is some stiff competition in the wireless earbuds space, and if you strike at the right time, you can snag yourself a premium set at a hefty discount. Now is one of those times. As Samsung gets ready to unveil a new set of Galaxy Buds with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Pro (also with ANC) introduced earlier this year is on sale for its deepest discount yet.







Galaxy Buds Pro for ($80 off, save 40 percent). In case you're not aware, Woot is owned by Amazon, and you get free standard shipping if you are a Prime member (Amazon fulfills the actual order). It is a much better proposition then buying these earbuds direct on Amazon, where they are currently on sale for $165.40 (still a good price, but not as good as Woot's discount). You can grab thefor $119.99 at Woot ($80 off, save 40 percent). In case you're not aware, Woot is owned by Amazon, and you get free standard shipping if you are a Prime member (Amazon fulfills the actual order). It is a much better proposition then buying these earbuds direct on Amazon, where they are currently on sale for $165.40 (still a good price, but not as good as Woot's discount).









We know from reliable leaks that Samsung will be introducing a set of Galaxy Buds 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event next month. What we do not yet know, however, is how they will be positioned in relation to Samsung's flagship Galaxy Buds Pro. Even so, we feel this is a deal worth taking advantage of, if you are in the market for earbuds.





The Galaxy Buds Pro came out just six months ago, and rank as Samsung's most advanced wireless earbuds to date. They are powered by a 6.5mm tweeter for enhanced treble and an 11mm woofer for deep bass reproduction, for what Samsung claims is the "best audio experience yet."





Three microphones supplemented with what Samsung calls a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) reduce background noise and aid with the ANC capabilities. Same goes for Samsung's Wind Shield technology. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro thwart background noise by up to 99 percent.





You can think of these as Samsung's version of Apple's AirPods Pro, with similar features and battery life—with the Galaxy Buds Pro, you get up to 8 hours on the earbuds (18 hours with charging case), or 5 hours with ANC turned on (28 hours with charging case).





One final note—what Woot is selling is a set of brand new earbuds in Phantom Black, not refurbished or recertified. For the money, you'd be hard pressed to beat this deal.

