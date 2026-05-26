Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Drop To Just $79.99 At Woot (Save 47%)





Are you looking for a good deal on a set of wireless earbuds? Woot has you covered with a huge discount that slashes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE nearly in half over the MSRP, and undercuts street pricing by a fairly significant margin as well. And, you can choise between the sleek black or gray with black accent colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE (2025) Is 47% Off





So what's the catch? Not a whole lot—these are brand new earbuds, not refurbished, but this deal is for the international variant. It's the same set of earbuds, but as far as we can tell, the implication is that instead of a 1-year warranty through Samsung, you get a 90-day warranty from Woot (which is owned by Amazon, by the way).





It's a caveat, but far from a deal killer in our opinion. These earbuds are on the fringe of affordable while delivering premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and touch and pinch controls. They also feature IP54 dust and water resistance, they can invoke Google Gemini, they have a Lost Mode via Samsung Find, and they are rated to deliver up to 8.5 hours of battery life (6 hours with ANC enabled). Factor in the charging case and you're looking at up to 30 hours (24 hours with ANC turned on).

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Are On Sale For $199









AirPods Pro 3 remain on sale for $199 at Amazon. These are the latest and greatest version of Apple's Pro earbuds, with the company claiming 2x better ANC than the AirPods Pro 2 and 4x better ANC than the original AirPods Pro. If you're wanting to stay within the Apple ecosystem and are willing to spend more on a flagship product, theremain on sale for. These are the latest and greatest version of Apple's Pro earbuds, with the company claiming 2x better ANC than the AirPods Pro 2 and 4x better ANC than the original AirPods Pro.





You also get fancy amenities like heart rate sensing, hearing aid support, live translation, IP57 resistance for dust, sweat, and water, and up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC, or up to 24 hours if factoring in the included MagSafe charging case.





Here are some more deals on wireless earbuds...