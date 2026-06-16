Samsung Galaxy Book6 Edge Packs Snapdragon X2 Elite And A 22-Hour Battery





Samsung is expanding its sleek laptop lineup with the Galaxy Book6 Edge, a "mobile-first PC" built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with up to 80 TOPS to accelerate AI workloads. It also comes with 16GB of onboard (read: soldered) LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of eUFS storage, and a premium $2,099.99 price tag.





At that price, the Galaxy Book6 Edge is obviously not intended to directly go up against the MacBook Neo or a wave of Intel Wildcat Lake-powered laptops that followed Apple's first budget MacBook, as those systems occupy the sub-$1,000 space for the most part. Instead, Samsung is banking on the allure of powerful on-device AI and long battery life.





Digging into the spec sheet, the Snapdragon X2 Elite on tap is the X2E-88-100, which is the second fastest model (not counting the two Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme SKUs). It features 18 total cores comprised of 12 prime cores and 6 performance cores at varying clock speeds (up to 4.7GHz), 53MB of total cache, an Adreno GPU clocked at up to 1.7GHz, and a dedicated hexagon NPU.





"Galaxy Book6 is designed to support the next generation of AI-powered productivity experiences. It expands the possibilities of mobile productivity by combining powerful AI capabilities with Samsung Galaxy’s trusted and premium computing experience," Samsung says.





Outside of the core hardware, the Galaxy Book6 Edge sports a 16-inch OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, and touch support.









Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Other I/O options include two USB4 (USB-C) ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a built-in fingerprint reader, dual microphones, a 2-megapixel camera, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.





Being a Windows on Arm machine, the expectation is that the Galaxy Book6 Edge will offer strong battery life. To that end, Samsung claims the laptop's 61.8Whr battery is good for up to 22 hours.



