Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro OLED Slashed To Just $699 Is An Unbelievable Deal

by Paul LillyFriday, February 14, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT
Front render of Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Pro OLED laptop.
There are deals, and then there are DEALS. Well folks, when a retailer slashes the price of a product nearly in half and it's a real discount, it gets our attention. And so it goes with Amazon slashing 48% off the price of Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop with a 14-inch 3K AMOLED display (model NP940XGK-KG2US) in the 'Moonstone Gray' colorway.

In what's marked as a limited time deal, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro OLED is marked down to a low $699.99 at Amazon (save $650). A spot check on the price tracking site CamelCamelCamel (funny name, great resource) shows that this is the first time it's dropped below the $1,000 mark. have a look...

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro price history graph from CamelCamelCamel.

That's what we mean by a "real" discount. Even going by its lowest street price before today ($1,066.70), this still amounts to a chunky 34% savings. Though as you can see in the chart above, pricing typically bounces back and forth between the full $1,349.99 MSRP and around $1,150 to $1,200. All of this is to say, this is a fantastic bargain.

As configured, the Galaxy Book4 Pro that's on sale features a 14-inch AMOLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and touch support. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake with Arc graphics (8 Xe cores clocked at up to 2.25GHz).

It also features 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card reader ,and a 63Whr battery wrapped in a thin and light chassis measuring just 0.46 inches thick and weighing 2.71 pounds.

Sure, we'd like to see 1TB of storage instead of 512GB, and Wi-Fi 7 instead of Wi-Fi 6E. But those are minor complaints given the price point.

Acer Swift 16 AI laptop on a gray gradient background.

Want to go bigger, both on the display and in the amount of onboard storage? Another compelling deal we found is this Acer Swift 16 AI laptop that's on sale for $799 at Best Buy (save $400.99). This one features a 16-inch OLED display with the same 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and touch support.

Underneath the hood, it's packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor (8C/8T, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Lunar Lake with Arc graphics (8 Xe cores clocked at up 1.95GHz), 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 69Whr battery.

Either one would be great for productivity and general computing chores. We're also thrilled to see how much affordable laptops with OLED displays have become in recent years, as they used to be reserved for much more premium price points.
