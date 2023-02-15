Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Preorders Open With Sweet Trade-In Offers And A Free Upgrade





Samsung is now accepting preorders for its premium Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop and should you decide to take the plunge, you can cash in on multiple offers. Arguably the best of the bunch is a free upgrade from the base 512GB SSD storage configuration to 1TB of storage. Technically that's a $200 upgrade as it relates to the MSRPs between the two models, though realistically an additional 512GB of storage is not worth that much. Still, it's a sweet bonus for pouncing on a preorder.





In case you missed it, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Book3 laptops during its Unpacked 2023 event at the beginning of the month. We spent some hands-on time with the Galaxy Book3 series (see video below), including the Galaxy Book3 Ultra as well as the Galaxy Book3 Pro (in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations) and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.









These are finely-crafted laptops that retain the same sleek and thin design language that impressed us with the previous generation Galaxy Book Pro 360 we reviewed about a year and a half ago. Of course, the Galaxy Book3 series has been updated with the latest generation hardware and features.





Galaxy Book3 Ultra that's is the most powerful of the bunch. It boasts a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Core i7-13700H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for $2,199, or Core i9-13900H CPU and GeForce RTX 4070 combo for $2,499.99. Thethat's available to preorder is the most powerful of the bunch. It boasts a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Core i7-13700H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for $2,199, or Core i9-13900H CPU and GeForce RTX 4070 combo for $2,499.99.









Both models come standard with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, though as mentioned previously, Samsung is bumping the storage to 1TB for preorders. That's not the only offer on tap, either. Samsung is also touting "up to $300 instant trade-in credit," and that figure can actually be much higher depending on the device you're trading in.













Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptops . These normally come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but like the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Samsung is doubling the storage to 1TB for those who place preorder (Samsung Business Account owners can optionally choose an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro instead). Trade-in offers apply here as well. Samsung is also still accepting preorders for itslaptops starting at $1,349.99 . These normally come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but like the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Samsung is doubling the storage to 1TB for those who place preorder (Samsung Business Account owners can optionally choose an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro instead). Trade-in offers apply here as well.





Preorders will be available to pickup at Best Buy on February 22, or will arrive by February 24 if having it shipped to your home.

