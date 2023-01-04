Samsung Announces Wallet-Friendly Galaxy A14 5G At CES 2023
One of the latest mobile announcements here at CES comes from Samsung. No, it's not the Galaxy S23, but rather the other end of the company's catalog, the A14 5G.
The Samsung A-series is, all intents and purposes, its budget-level smartphone line. The 2022 A13 5G delivered excellent value, mixing some premium features with a very accessible price point. For $250, it sported a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD panel and a triple lens setup in the rear (50MP main, 2MP depth, 2MP macro). Under the hood was a Mediatek Dimensity 700 octa-core, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
For its 2023 A14 5G model, it seems like Samsung provided just a few bumps to keep the phone relevant. The biggest upgrade this time is the display, which is now an 6.6-inch FHD+ 2220 x 1080 panel, though it is still an LCD. The baseline 90Hz will keep scrolling and games looking smooth.
Specs-wise, the camera package remains the same in the rear. The underwhelming macro lens remains and we feel a telephoto would've been a better proposition here. However, the front camera gets a major pixel bump to 13MP.
There are a few other smattering of changes, if you dig deeper. Bluetooth has been upgraded to 5.2 protocol, allowing for faster pairing and battery savings. 5G Sub6 is now officially supported thanks to an upgraded modem. As for everything else, Samsung kept pretty much everything identical to the A13 5G. Buyers still get the same Dimensity 700, same RAM and storage options, and the same battery capacity of 5000mAh (with 15W wireless charging).
The price is expected to remain the same as the A13 5G, but we are disappointed to see so little attention given to a well-priced device. In isolation, the specs are solid, but it faces stiff competition in this category from other devices like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. We'll be sure to let you know our full thoughts on the finished product once we can get it in for review.