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Samsung's Flagship HW-Q990H 11.1.4 Soundbar Is $950 Off At Woot

by Paul LillyMonday, September 07, 2026, 11:11 AM EDT
Samsung HW-Q990H 11.1.4ch Soundbar
Samsung HW-Q990H 11.1.4ch Soundbar - Image: Samsung
You're not still getting by with tinny audio from your television's built-in speakers, are you? To be fair, TV makers have made an effort to equip modern models with better sound, but they still can't compete with discrete speaker solutions. The problem is, setting up a home theater sound system can be expensive and involve a lot of wires. A soundbar can solve both issues, and there are some discounted models worth checking out.

Samsung HW-Q990H 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar Is On Sale For $1,049.99

I can't help myself—whenever I see Woot offer Samsung's flagship soundbar at a deep discount, I feel compelled to pass it along. And right now, you can score Samsung's HW-Q990H/ZC for just $1,049.99 at Woot.

That's not inexpensive, I get it. But it is way below the $1,999.99 MSRP, as well as Samsung's own Labor Day discount, which has it marked down to $1,699.99 (or $1,697.99 on Amazon).

Several years ago, I ditched my home theater setup (receiver and speakers) for a soundbar and have not looked back. Currently, I'm still using Samsung's HW-Q990C, an older flagship model. My only real complaint is that Samsung had not yet started using HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports until the release of the Q990D. Otherwise, it sounds fantastic and is easy to calibrate.

To be clear, the Q990H features a pair of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs and an HDMI eARC output with 4K/120Hz passthrough. It also serves up 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos audio and Q-Symphony support. If I was buying a soundbar today, this would be the one.

The only caveat with this low price is that it appears Woot is selling a model designated for the Canadian market. It's hard to tell because Woot offers two options in the pull-down menu—"New" for $1,049.99 and "New (1)" for $1,199.99. It's possible that the higher priced model is for the U.S. market, but either way, the site is listing a 90-day Woot warranty. That being the case, I'd suggest opting for the cheaper one.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus - Image: Amazon

On the other side of the pricing spectrum, Amazon has discounted its Fire TV Soundbar Plus with a built-in subwoofer to a low $149.99 (40% off), or $249.99 (33% off) with a discrete subwoofer.  It's a 3.1-channel soundbar, but it supports Dolby Atmos and is certainly more affordable.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, soundbar, hw-q990h, fire tv soundbar plus
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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