Samsung Launches First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor And It's Up For Preorder





If you have a need for blazing-fast speed AND the kind of premium image quality that only OLED displays can deliver, then Samsung has some good news. It's new Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) display with a blistering 500Hz refresh rate has officially arrived, at least in preorder form, with a retail release (and shipments) now less than a week away.





We first wrote about this display last November, saying at the time that Samsung was a race with the likes of ASUS and LG to be the first to deliver a 500Hz OLED gaming monitor. The race is now all but over, with Samsung opening up preorders and, barring any last minute delays, getting ready to ship the Odyssey OLED G6 on May 18, 2025 (this Sunday).





There is a caveat, however—initial availability is limited to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Samsung says it will follow suit with a phased rollout to additional global markets later this year, though didn't say exactly when it will be available to purchase in the United States or Europe.









Nevertheless, Samsung is technically first with a 500Hz OLED monitor. The speedy refresh rate comes wrapped in a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution. Other features a include a 0.3ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 1,000 nits of peak brightness (300 nits typical), 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10+ support.





This is also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot. In other words, it checks a lot of desirable boxes for gamers. As for connectivity, you're looking at two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (along with a single USB-B upstream port).













The other notable bit here is Samsung's "dynamic cooling system" to help stave off burn-in. Samsung is employing a pulsating heat pipe with "coolant that evaporates and condenses to diffuse heat five times faster than a graphite sheet, reducing core temperature and preventing burn-ins."





There are also other mechanisms to help prevent burn-in, such as a thermal modulation system (uses algorithms to automatically control brightness and prevent overheating), logo and taskbar detection to adjust brightness of static images, and a screensaver that dims after 10 minutes of inactivity.





