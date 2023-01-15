Gorgeous Samsung Curved Gaming Monitors Are Up To $500 Off With These Limited Time Deals





Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 34" Odyssey G5 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

24" Samsung CRG5 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor

We hope the holidays were good to you this year. Perhaps Santa set you up with a nice new gaming PC, and now you're looking to complete the experience. Why not pick up an awesome curved display from Samsung to match?Let's start with the biggest and priciest of the options. Pictured at the top is. As its name alludes, this is a massive curved monitor. It also has a 4K UHD resolution for a beautiful picture that runs at a 165Hz refresh rate with a snappy 1ms response time. This display even supports variable refresh rate tech, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, for a beautiful tear-free picture. Best Buy has knocked $500 from the usual $3,499.99 price tag making this gorgeous displayWe'll take a look at a slightly smaller curved display next. The Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Ultrawide Curved LED Gaming Monitor is a 32:9 aspect ratio monitor, with a resolution of 5,140 x 1440. Like the model above this device also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Unlike the Ark, though, this display has a faster 240Hz refresh rate, but still enjoys the same $500 savings making itSamsung is an award winning company. At CES 2022 thewon a CES Innovation award. It was given this award because it was the first UHD, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time monitor. This display also offers Quantum HDR 2000 with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for an outstanding image pop. You can pick up this award winner from Samsung's website for a discount of $200. That's a, down from the normal $1,499.99.Theis a little lighter on the wallet than the previous options, but it still has a 1ms response time like most on this list. The resolution is QHD+, making for a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium for keeping your picture crisp no matter what framerate the game is churning out. This display is on sale at Best Buy. The usual price is $549.99, so you save $100 here if you pick it up.We'll cap this off with the most budget friendly of them all, the. This display operates a 1080p resolution at 144Hz and also has AMD FreeSync support and a 3,000:1 Contrast Ratio. This iswith this sale for $100 off from Samsung's website, normally $249.99.