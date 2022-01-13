Samsung’s Breakthrough In Human Brain-Like MRAM Tech Claims To Excel At AI Workloads





In the computing field, it can be extremely difficult to differentiate buzzword bunkum from meaningful messages. That's especially true when we're talking about emerging technologies and the products based on them. It seems like every other week there's a big announcement about an upcoming bit of tech that will "revolutionize [x] industry" or "change our lives." It's easy to discard statements like that because of the rarity with which the promised benefits manifest into reality, but sometimes the topics of those articles have real promise.

What is MRAM? Magneto-resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) has been around for more than a decade, and Samsung's been manufacturing it in volume for nearly three years now. Without getting into the weedy details, MRAM offers the performance of DRAM with the non-volatility of flash memory. It also uses much less power than DRAM. (If that sounds familiar, you probably read this article yesterday.)





A board bearing numerous Intel Loihi chips. Loihi is a neuromorphic computer.



Neuromorphic computers don't need large amounts of memory because of the way they work. Instead, each synapse in the network has a couple-hundred kilobytes of RAM at most. These synapses also aren't powered while they aren't functioning. That isn't a problem for non-volatile RAM like MRAM, which would make it ideally-suited for this kind of computing if not for the aforementioned resistance issue. That's why Samsung is crowing about having resolved it.





Dr. Donhee Ham, Dr. Seungchul Jung, and Dr. Sang Joon Kim, the fellows responsible for the breakthrough.

