Samsung Just Added NVIDIA G-SYNC To These OLED TVs For Smooth Gaming





In a continued arms race with LG for living room supremacy, Samsung is rolling out NVIDIA G-SYNC support to its 2025 lineup of OLED televisions, starting with its flagship S95F. These TVs are already AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, so the addition of G-SYNC paves the way for smooth gaming on a wider selection of platforms. It also makes Samsung's OLED TVs more competitive with its rivals.





"With the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players," said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Customer Experience Team at Samsung Electronics. "By building on our leadership in display innovation and integrating real-time AI enhancements, we’re redefining what gamers can expect from a TV—on and off the battlefield."





This is a smart move by Samsung, as gaming amenities can be key drivers when selecting a TV model (and of course monitors, with Samsung taking preorders for its first 500Hz OLED display ). That is one of the reasons why LG's OLED lineups over the years have become so popular, and Samsung is hoping to capture the same market segment.













NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support join a handful of other gaming amenities, including auto low latency mode (ALLM), fast refresh rates (120Hz native, up to 165Hz via Motion Xcelerator), low input lag, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and inclusion of Samsung's Gaming Hub, which offers easy access to cloud-based gaming on services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW , and Amazon Luna.





"To further elevate gameplay, the 2025 OLED TVs feature AI Auto Game Mode, which intelligently analyzes game genres and scene content in real time to automatically optimize picture and sound settings—eliminating the need for manual adjustments. Gamers can also take advantage of the Game Bar, a pop-up interface that allows quick access to key settings without exiting the game," Samsung explains.





Samsung said it's rolling out G-SYNC support to its S95F lineup initially, followed by more 2025 OLED models at a later date. That will presumably include the S90F and S85F.



