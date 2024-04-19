Samsung Galaxy A35 Lands In US Looking Like The New Mid-Range King At $399
Hold on to your britches, mid-range smartphone options in the U.S. just got more interesting with Samsung's new Galaxy A35 5G. For just under $400, buyers will inherit a lot of what made last year's higher-tier Galaxy A54 a popular favorite. Expect an excellent 120Hz AMOLED panel, triple cameras, and promised long battery life.
Believe it or not, Samsung sells more low- to mid-range phones than any other brand in the world. That mantle is held by its A-series of phones, so it's advantageous for customers that Samsung continues to ensure a solid balance of performance and features with affordable prices and long-term support in phones like the new A35 5G.
Up front, users get to enjoy a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED offering an adaptive120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster, the latter automatically adjusting the display to "look clear and bright in a range of environments". This being a lower-end model, expect thicker bezels all around, though. Powering it all is an Exynos 1380 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable). It's definitely no speed demon (the 1380 regularly benchmarks slightly below the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1), but combined with the Samsung's highly optimized One UI 6.1 and 5,000 mAh battery, users can expect pretty strong endurance out of this device.
There are three cameras in the rear—an optically stabilized 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro. The selfie cam is a 13MP unit. For extra protection, the A35 also sports IP67 water-dust resistance and four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.
Arguably, phones like the Nothing Phone (2a) and Pixel 7a (and upcoming 8a) one-up the A35 not just on price, but on feature set as well. The chipsets and camera packages are decidedly more capable than the Exynos 1380 and non-AI boosted image processing. However, Samsung is banging on the fact that it's more widely available around the world, while the Phone (2a) and 7a are sold in limited markets.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available right now with two color options—Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac. Samsung currently offers some trade-in offers up to $198 for select phones and tablets, which will bring the already delectable price within easier reach.