Samsung's Giant 98-Inch TV Is $1,000 Off For New Low Price Plus Score A Free TV





Now that we're a week into November, it won't be long before retailers start promoting Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Heck, to some extent, it's already starting to happen. Earlier this week, we rounded up several great MacBook Air and Beats deals with discounts up to 50% off. Switching gears, today's focus is on Samsung's really big screen TVs with some sweet savings and a bonus offer.





Samsung's 98-inch DU9000 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $1,000). That's a massive discount an all-time low price at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can get it for slightly less at Amazon, where's it's on sale for $2,497.99. Shooting straight for the top (in terms of size), check outthat's on sale for. That's a massive discount an all-time low price at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can get it for slightly less at Amazon, where's it's on





The reason we'd pay the measly $2 extra at Best Buy is because it's also including a 40-inch Samsung TV valued at $249.99 for free. It's an older 1080p model from 2019, but it could make a decent option for a guest bedroom or a gift for a college-bound student who will be residing in a cramped dorm room.





As for the 98-inch behemoth, the DU9000 is more of an entry-level model, so you don't get advanced bells and whistles like mini LED or OLED, local dimming, quantum dots, and so forth. Still, it's a good TV overall, and obviously very big. It's also powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, it has a Game Bar, and supports HDR. Additionally, Samsung lists the refresh rate at 100Hz, along with FreeSync Premium support.















Samsung's 85-inch DU7200, which is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (save $100). It's still a very large television and it comes with the same 40-inch 1080p TV as an added bonus, but it is considerably cheaper at a penny shy of a grand. If a 98-inch TV is too big for your liking and/or is more than what you're wanting to spend, you can score the same free TV bonus offer with, which is on sale for. It's still a very large television and it comes with the same 40-inch 1080p TV as an added bonus, but it is considerably cheaper at a penny shy of a grand.





Here again, the priority is on sheer size, as this is another entry-level model. It features a 4K resolution, HDR support, Tizen OS for smart TV chores, and is compatible with Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, which taps into the built-in speakers when paired with a supported Samsung soundbar.













Samsung's 85-inch DU8000, which is priced at $1,499.99 at Best Buy. That's not a sale price, but like the other two deals above, it comes with a free 40-inch 1080p TV. Yet one more option is, which is priced at. That's not a sale price, but like the other two deals above, it comes with a free 40-inch 1080p TV.



