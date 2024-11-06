CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung's Giant 98-Inch TV Is $1,000 Off For New Low Price Plus Score A Free TV

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:42 AM EDT
Samsung TV with a scuba diver and whale on the display.
Now that we're a week into November, it won't be long before retailers start promoting Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Heck, to some extent, it's already starting to happen. Earlier this week, we rounded up several great MacBook Air and Beats deals with discounts up to 50% off. Switching gears, today's focus is on Samsung's really big screen TVs with some sweet savings and a bonus offer.

Shooting straight for the top (in terms of size), check out Samsung's 98-inch DU9000 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $1,000). That's a massive discount an all-time low price at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can get it for slightly less at Amazon, where's it's on sale for $2,497.99.

The reason we'd pay the measly $2 extra at Best Buy is because it's also including a 40-inch Samsung TV valued at $249.99 for free. It's an older 1080p model from 2019, but it could make a decent option for a guest bedroom or a gift for a college-bound student who will be residing in a cramped dorm room.

As for the 98-inch behemoth, the DU9000 is more of an entry-level model, so you don't get advanced bells and whistles like mini LED or OLED, local dimming, quantum dots, and so forth. Still, it's a good TV overall, and obviously very big. It's also powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, it has a Game Bar, and supports HDR. Additionally, Samsung lists the refresh rate at 100Hz, along with FreeSync Premium support.

Samsung DU7200 TV on a gray gradient background.

If a 98-inch TV is too big for your liking and/or is more than what you're wanting to spend, you can score the same free TV bonus offer with Samsung's 85-inch DU7200, which is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (save $100). It's still a very large television and it comes with the same 40-inch 1080p TV as an added bonus, but it is considerably cheaper at a penny shy of a grand.

Here again, the priority is on sheer size, as this is another entry-level model. It features a 4K resolution, HDR support, Tizen OS for smart TV chores, and is compatible with Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, which taps into the built-in speakers when paired with a supported Samsung soundbar.

Samsung DU8000 TV on a gray gradient background.

Yet one more option is Samsung's 85-inch DU8000, which is priced at $1,499.99 at Best Buy. That's not a sale price, but like the other two deals above, it comes with a free 40-inch 1080p TV.

It's another entry-level model, though according to the folks at Rtings, the 85-inch model within the DU8000 series stands out as the size to feature a native 120Hz refresh rate and support VRR (variable refresh rate).
Tags:  deals, Samsung, TVs, televisions
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment