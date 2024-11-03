Amazon Deals MacBook Air And Beats Up To 50% Off For Early Black Friday
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inchWhile Apple recently announced its latest lineup of MacBook Pro laptops, some folks prefer to let new platforms mature before taking the plunge. For those folks, the MacBook Air with Apple’s M3 chip is a perfect solution.
Powered by Apple's M3 chip the MacBook Air is capable of running Apple Intelligence, with features such as Writing Tools, Siri, and more. With the MacBook Air being so lightweight, and coming in under a half inch thick, it is easy to carry around all day. And with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge, it is possible to leave the charging brick at home to lighten the load even more.
The Apple MacBook Air (2024) 13-inch laptop with M3 chip, 8GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD storage is currently 18% off and available for only $899.
If you prefer a larger display, or a bit more memory and storage, then check out these deals:
- The Apple MacBook Air (2024) 15-inch laptop with M3 chip, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD storage is 16% off for just $1,092.
- The MacBook Air (2024) 15-inch laptop with M3 Chip, 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD storage is 16% off for $1,399.
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2)The iPad Air is built for those who don’t need the power of the iPad Pro, but still want a portable device with enough oomph to carry out every day tasks. While the M2 chip may not be the latest and greatest in Apple’s arsenal, it is still potent enough to most apps and the device supports the Apple Pencil and Apple Intelligence.
The iPad also comes with a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with support for Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide back camera with Smart HDR photos and 4K video capabilities. The cameras make it easy to snap a photo, shoot a 4K video, take a video call, or even scan a document.
The 11-inch Liquid Retina display features a wide color gamut, True Tone technology, and ultralow reflectivity, which makes the device ideal for use in a variety of lighting conditions. The iPad Air is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard, making it feel more like a laptop when the need arises. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, making it a great choice for creatives who prefer to navigate or edit with a stylus.
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) with 128GB storage is 17% off and available for $499.
Also on sale is the Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) with 128GB storage is currently $489 after applying a $89.01 coupon.
Beats Solo 4 Wireless HeadphonesRounding out today's deals are the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones. These over-the-ear headphones are capable of lasting up to 50 hours on a single charge, with an additional 5 hours with a quick 10 minute charge.
Users can take calls while wearing the Beats Solo 4 headset, whether connected via Bluetooth, or via USB-C, or even a 3.5mm audio cable. Other features included with the Beats Solo 4 wireless headset are Personalized Spatial Audio options, active-noise cancelling and Transparency Mode, and on device controls.
The Beat Solo 4 wireless headset is currently 50% off for only $99.99
Other deals on Beats products include:
- The Beats Studio Buds+ are currently 24% off for $129.99.
- The Beats Studio Buds are 33% off for $99.99.
- The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are 20% off for just $159.99.