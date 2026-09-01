Samsung Drops $799 Galaxy Book6 To Bring AI PCs To The Masses

Samsung Galaxy Book6 - Image: Samsung





The two architectures—Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake—share the same underlying CPU core technologies and both are built on the same cutting-edge Intel 18A process node . The primary differences are that Wildcat Lake employs a less complex packaging design compared to Intel's Foveros packaging for Panther Lake, and Wildcat Lake touts fewer cores to hit more accessible price points.





Samsung is not yet sharing precise CPU model details, though it does reveal that the entry-level Galaxy Book6 addition will be available with Core 3 and Core 5 processor options. For reference, Core 3 SKUs span the Core 3 304 and 305, while Core 5 models consist of the Core 5 315, 320, and 330.

Targeting All-Day Battery & Everyday Portability

Samsung says its Galaxy Book6 lasts up to 25 hours on a single charge - Image: Samsung



In addition to the value messaging, a key focus of Samsung's marketing materials is the combination of ultra-portability and battery longevity. Weighing in at 1.35 kg (2.97 lbs) and measuring 15.7mm (0.62 inches) thick, the 14-inch aluminum housing carries a 61.2Wh battery that Samsung claims can deliver up to 25 hours of runtime on a single charge.





"That long-lasting power is paired with Intel Core Series 3 processor performance, bringing Intel’s latest architecture and power efficiency to essential PC experiences. The processor also supports Galaxy AI2 and other AI features designed to help users work, create, and get things done more easily," Samsung says.





Samsung further states that its newest laptop supports 45W fast charging.





Beyond the CPU and battery, the Galaxy Book6 sports a 14-inch WUXGA display (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) with 350 nits of brightness. It's not an AMOLED panel as found on the Pro and Ultra lines, both of which cost several hundred dollars more.





There are a few other hardware compromises to hit that $799.99 price point as well. Chief among them, Samsung is pairing 8GB of soldered memory with a 256GB solid state drive (SSD) on the entry-level Galaxy Book6 configuration. However, for those who are willing to spend more, Samsung will also offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, albeit at higher price points.





Despite the lower barrier to entry and hardware compromises, Samsung hasn't trimmed its software features. The $799.99 model retains integrated NPU support for on-device Galaxy AI tools, including features like AI Select, AI Cut Out, and Note Assist. It also weaves directly into Samsung’s ecosystem software, allowing users to extend their workspace via Second Screen on a Galaxy Tab or share input controls across devices via Multi Control.





Samsung Galaxy Book6 ports - Image: Samsung



As for the port selection, the right side of the laptop features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a USB-A port, and a security slot. On the other side, users will find dual USB-C ports and an HDMI 1.4 output.



