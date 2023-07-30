Samsung’s Sweet 55-Inch Neo QLED Price-Slashed 45% And Other Great TV Deals





We're continually amazed at how far television pricing has dropped in the past several years. Not only can you get more size for your money than ever before, but newer technologies like mini LED backlighting can be part of the package too. Even OLED TVs no longer command the same kind of premium they once did (they're still more expensive than LED/LCD, but OLED is also bigger and cheaper than in past years). There are plenty of deals to be had as well.





Samsung's 55-inch Neo QLED (QN95B) for $1,254.17 on Amazon (save $1,155.17). This is a fantastic display with bleeding-edge mini LED backlighting. What's great about mini LED technology is twofold. First, by packing more tiny LEDs into the backlight setup, manufacturers can pump out much brighter pictures, which is especially great for highlighting HDR content. And secondly, it allows for finer grain control of exactly which part(s) of a scene to illuminate. This in turn can reduce blooming. For example, you can pick upfor(save $1,155.17). This is a fantastic display with bleeding-edge mini LED backlighting. What's great about mini LED technology is twofold. First, by packing more tiny LEDs into the backlight setup, manufacturers can pump out much brighter pictures, which is especially great for highlighting HDR content. And secondly, it allows for finer grain control of exactly which part(s) of a scene to illuminate. This in turn can reduce blooming.





This is a 4K TV with a native 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR content (not Dolby Vision, though), Dolby Atmos, and multiple voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.





One thing to keep in mind is that the QN95B series eschews built-in display ports for an external One Connect box. It houses four HDMI ports (including one with eARC support) and three USB ports.





Samsung's 55-inch QN90B goes the traditional route and is on sale for $1,297.99 at Amazon (save $400). Performance is nearly identical the QN95B and QN90B, just the latter features built-in connectivity. If you don't like the idea of an external box, thegoes the traditional route and is on sale for(save $400). Performance is nearly identical the QN95B and QN90B, just the latter features built-in connectivity.













TCL's 85-inch Q7 QLED TV for $1,698 (save $501.99). Believe it or not, there are even less expensive 85-inch TV models available, like the 85-Inch Hisense A7H series that's listed for $848 on Amazon. What we like about the TCL Q7 series, however, is the balance between price, features, and performance. If you prefer to go big—and we mean very big—you can fill up your living room withTV for. Believe it or not, there are even less expensive 85-inch TV models available, like thethat's listed for. What we like about the TCL Q7 series, however, is the balance between price, features, and performance.





The Q7 series is one of TCL's newest TV lines and it packs features typically fond on more expensive models, such as a QLED panel, HDR Ultra (HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.





It's not a mini LED TV, but it does get very bright with a peak 1,000 nits brightness rating. It also serves over 200 local dimming zones and Dolby Atmos support, and is a FreeSync Premium Pro television.













55-inch LG B2 series OLED TV that's on sale for $996.99 (save $100). That's not a massive discount, but pricing is already lower than many OLED models, including some of LG's other lineups (like the C2 and more recent C3 series). Want to step up to an OLED TV without breaking the bank? You can do that with theTV that's on sale for. That's not a massive discount, but pricing is already lower than many OLED models, including some of LG's other lineups (like the C2 and more recent C3 series).





The B2 series is a mid-range OLED TV. You can think of it as a cheaper version than the C2. It uses a different processor and OLED panel than the C2, but boasts many of the same features. Among them is HDMI 2.1 connectivity, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync support, and a native 120Hz refresh rate.





