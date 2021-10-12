Samsung's 5-Layer EUV DDR5 Chips Will Enable DDR5-7200 Memory For Next-Gen Platforms





Samsung says it has begun mass producing what it claims is the industry's smallest DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, on a 14-nanometer process. It had already begun shipping the first EUV DRAM earlier this year (back in March), and what it's kicking into high gear now represents an increase in the number of EUV layers.





More specifically, Samsung says it increased the number of EUV layers to five, for what it says is the finest and most advanced DRAM process out there for emerging DDR5 memory solutions. And it arrives just as Intel is set to usher in the era of DDR5 in the consumer landscape, with the introduction of Alder Lake and its accompany Z690 platform





"Today, Samsung is setting another technology milestone with multi-layer EUV that has enabled extreme miniaturization at 14nm—a feat not possible with the conventional argon fluoride (ArF) process. Building on this advancement, we will continue to provide the most differentiated memory solutions by fully addressing the need for greater performance and capacity in the data-driven world of 5G, AI and the metaverse," said Jooyoung Lee, senior vice president and head of DRAM at Samsung.







Samsung says EUV technology is increasing important as DRAM climbs down the 10nm ladder. EUV enables the kind of patterning accuracy required at this level, to ensure high performance and better yields. And with Samsung's use of five EUV layers on its 14nm DRAM, the company says it was able to enhance wafer productivity by 20 percent, while reducing power consumption by nearly the same amount.





The company says it now has a path to 7.2 gigabits per second (7.2Gbps), double that DDR4, which officially checks in at 3.2Gbps. It's also looking at chip densities of up to 24Gb.





This essentially means Samsung can crank out chips for use in 24GB, 48GB, 96GB, 192GB, and even 384GB DDR5-7200 memory solutions, for both client and data center customers.



