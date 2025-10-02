Samsung's Bodacious 49-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low At 45% Off





If you live by the mantra, 'Go big or go home', go ahead and call your loved ones at home and let them know you're going to be late. Now is the time to go big if you're in the market for a gaming monitor because even though Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sales event is not for another week, we're seeing some fantastic discounts on gigantic displays.





Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey QD-OLED (G93SC), a monstrously big and curvy display that's on sale for $879.99 at Amazon (45% off MSRP). That's a whopping $720 off of Samsung's list price, and while you'd be bonkers to pay full price when street pricing is often lower, this is the cheapest it's ever been. Chief among them is, a monstrously big and curvy display that's on sale for. That's a whopping $720 off of Samsung's list price, and while you'd be bonkers to pay full price when street pricing is often lower, this is the cheapest it's ever been.





The G93SC is essentially the same monitor as Samsung's G95SC, just without the built-in Gaming Hub or smart TV amenities. Otherwise, you're looking at the same expansive OLED display with quantum dot technology and 1800R curvature.





The G93SC features a 5120x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, along with a negligible 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. It's an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro model that's certified NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible to boot. And on the top of certifications, it bears VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge.





Connectivity options include 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1c micro HDMI 2.1, and a built-in USB hub. It also sports a pair of 5W speakers.













49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95C that's on sale for $679.99 at Amazon (32% off). It's another monster-sized gaming monitor, but trades a QD-OLED screen for a VA panel. If you're hesitant roll with OLED and/or want to go big at a more affordable price, then check out thethat's on sale for. It's another monster-sized gaming monitor, but trades a QD-OLED screen for a VA panel.





It has a less pronounced curve at 1000R, but the same 5120x1440 resolution and same 240Hz refresh rate. Likewise, this is another FreeSync Premium Pro display. However, note that this model hasn't been certified as G-SYNC Compatible. That doesn't mean it work with G-SYNC, but your mileage may vary.





This is a brighter panel the OLED model, hence the DisplayHDR 1000 certification.





While those two Odyssey monitors are the standout deals in the 49-inch category, here are few more discounted panels...







