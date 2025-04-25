Samsung's 49" 5K Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low At $230 Off For A Limited Time





Are you ready to supersize your gaming setup with a ginormous monitor? Now is a good time. Samsung's Odyssey G9 (G95C) as pictured above is back on sale for a limited time with a discount that matches its all-time low, and we also found an off-brand display with similar specs for an even more attractive price. Let's dive in...





49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C), which is on sale for $769.99 at Amazon (save $230). That's a 23% discount over the MSRP. Amazon has marked this monitor down the same price multiple times in the past, but it's not always on sale. And when it's not, it typically sells for the full MSRP ($999.99). First up is the, which is on sale for. That's a 23% discount over the MSRP. Amazon has marked this monitor down the same price multiple times in the past, but it's not always on sale. And when it's not, it typically sells for the full MSRP ($999.99).





The G95C sports a VA screen with a dual QHD resolution, which translates into 5120x1440. It's like having two 1440p (2560x1440) monitors, only without the gap or border in the middle. The monitor can get pretty bright too, at 1,000 nits of peak brightness. That's sufficient to qualify for VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The other badge it boasts is AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro designation.





Other notable specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, HDR10+ support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.













49-inch INNOCN (49C1R) for $674.99 at Amazon (save $119.99). That amounts to a smaller 19% discount, though it's almost $100 less than the Samsung model above. How to the specs compare? If you want to take a flier on a cheaper 49-inch display from a lesser known company, you can bag thefor. That amounts to a smaller 19% discount, though it's almost $100 less than the Samsung model above. How to the specs compare?





You do have to make some concessions with this one. It's the same size as the Samsung model at 49 inches, and the resolution is the same at 5120x1440. However, it has a slower 120Hz refresh rate, higher 6ms response time, and presumably doesn't get quite as bright—INNOCN only lists a typical brightness rating at 400 nits so it's unclear where the peak rating lands, but it's not likely 1,000 nits, given its DisplayHDR 400 certification.





INNOCN's 49-inch 49C1G model, which can be had for $594.99 at Amazon after checking the $55 off coupon box. That's a $155 savings over the MSRP. It has a 3840x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Another interesting option ismodel, which can be had forafter checking the $55 off coupon box. That's a $155 savings over the MSRP. It has a 3840x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.





