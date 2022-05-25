AMD Confirms Great News For Ryzen 7000 Overclockers On Budget Motherboards

The slide that accompanied that information made some folks concerned because it listed X670E motherboards as being for "Extreme Overclocking" and X670 motherboards as being for "Enthusiast Overclocking," but the gentlemanly sport of revving up CPU clocks to the ceiling wasn't mentioned at all for the B650 chipset.





The slide in question.







That said, enthusiasts looking to push the envelope will likely opt for the higher end X670E chipset anyway. Motherboard makers are already prepping some compelling high-end options for overclockers, like ASUS with its ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme





AMD also confirmed that Zen 4 will have increased clocks out of the box, with max boost clocks topping out somewhere north of 5GHz.

