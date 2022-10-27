Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming CPU Is $120 Off For An All-Time Low And More HOT Deals





Technically, we still have a few weeks to go before Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here, but the bargains are arriving extra early this year. We highlighted some of them earlier this week—there are banging deals to be had on gaming laptops, desktops, 4K TVs, and more—but what's really caught our attention is AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D selling for its lowest price since launch.





Ryzen 7 5800X3D is down to $329 right now, which is $120 below is MSRP. It's sold out on at the time of this writing, but it could return at any time. In the meantime, we're seeing availability at . The question is, should you pick one up now that AMD has released its Ryzen 7000 series (Zen 4) and Intel flaunting its 13th Gen Core processors (Raptor Lake)? Theright now, which is $120 below is MSRP. It's sold out on Amazon at the time of this writing, but it could return at any time. In the meantime, we're seeing availability at Best Buy . The question is, should you pick one up now that AMD has released its Ryzen 7000 series (Zen 4) and Intel flaunting its 13th Gen Core processors (Raptor Lake)?





That depends entirely on your goals. If you're wanting the latest generation technologies like DDR5, then the Ryzen 7000 series or 13th Gen Core silicon are calling your name. But if it's maximizing your bang-for-buck in building a potent gaming PC, then this deal is hard to pass up.





You can check out our Ryzen 7 5800X3D review for our full analysis, but summed up, it's a killer gaming chip. It's essentially a souped up version of the Ryzen 7 5800X with a lot more cache bolted on—it pairs an additional 64MB of 3D V-cache with the standard 32MB allotment of 2D L3 cache, for a total of 96MB of L3 cache (plus 4MB of L2 cache). And it's that extra cache that makes all the difference in the world.





The other selling point is DDR4 memory is less expensive than DDR5. Same goes (for the time being) for AM4 motherboards versus AM5. All that's to say, there's a strong case to be made for building a gaming PC around this last-gen chip.





Here's how pricing shakes out for the rest of the Zen 3 stack...



Those are attractive prices across the board for the most part. In particularly, the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are fantastic bargains for budget PC or lower end gaming PC, as both feature integrated graphics.







As to how last-gen compares to the newly minted Ryzen 7000 series, here you go...

Ryzen 9 7950X: $699

$699 Ryzen 9 7900: $549

$549 Ryzen 7 7700X: $395.38

$395.38 Ryzen 5 7600X: $299.99 Build A Gaming PC With A Discounted Intel CPU Inside

Intel Core i5-12600K - $279.99 at Amazon (Save $62.51)



If you prefer to build around an Intel foundation, you can pick up a 12th Gen Core processor (Alder Lake) at a discount as well. Here's a look at current pricing...



Some of the advertised savings are a little optimistic. Namely, the Core i9-12900K only briefly sold for $699 on Amazon when it first came out (according to price tracking data on CamelCamelCamel), but generally didn't go for that much. Nevertheless, the current asking price is close to the lowest it's been.





As to how the prices compare with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors based on Raptor Lake, here's a look...

Note that the "K" designation means it's an unlocked chip for easier overclocking, while the "F" designation means it lacks onboard graphics.





