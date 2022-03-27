CATEGORIES
home News
by Tim SweezySunday, March 27, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT

Russia Began Its Ukraine Invasion By Hacking Thousands Of Vulnerable Satellite Modems

hacker russia
Thousands of satellite modems are said to have been hacked during the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. This information comes after President Biden warned U.S. businesses this past Monday of "evolving intelligence" that Russia is "exploring options" for potential cyberattacks.

Outages of tens of thousands of satellite modems in Ukraine and other countries began late last month, as Russia initiated its invasion. A senior Biden administration official at the time of the invasion stated that Russian government hackers had more than likely infiltrated critical computer networks in order to garner intelligence and disrupt key systems in Ukraine.

Officials speaking on the condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the situation, said Russia's military spy service, the GRU, was behind the breach. GRU is the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formerly known as Main Intelligence Directorate. GRU has a reputation for being willing to take on riskier operations, and is said to be the country's largest foreign-intelligence agency. The agency has a history of operations against Ukraine, including a 2014 hack of Ukraine's Central Election Commission, and its energy grid in 2015 and 2016.

The affected modems were a part of Viasat's European satellite network, KA-SAT. While the cyberattack did affect civilian customers, Victor Zhora, Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, stated, "Of course, they were targeting the potential of (the) Ukrainian military forces first as this happened just before the invasion."

Zhora said shortly after the invasion that the attack had "a really huge loss in communications in the very beginning of war."

starlink satellite
Many will remember Elon Musk answering the call of Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, Mykhalio Fedorov on Twitter for help with Starlink satellite services. Musk responded immediately and had service up and running in less than 24 hours. He has also sent additional Starlink terminals to the war torn country on two separate occasions.

musk tweet
In a response to a tweet concerning the breach of satellites at the very beginning of Russia's invasion, Musk said, "Starlink, at least so far, has resisted all hacking & jamming attempts." He had previously warned on his Twitter account that Starlink satellite terminals could very well be targeted by Russian forces, and to take counter measures such as using camouflage to hide them.

While Ukraine now has Starlink satellite coverage, Dmitri Alperovitch, a cyber expert and chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank, noted, "We can't know for sure, but this KA-SAT attack may have had a serious impact on degrading Ukrainian military capabilities at the outset of the war."
Tags:  Hacking, Russia, satellites, Ukraine, starlink
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment