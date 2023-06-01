GeForce RTX 3070 With 16GB Of VRAM Breaks Cover At Computex

However, smaller vendors like GXore in Taiwan likely aren't buying their GPUs straight from NVIDIA anyway. Instead, they could be purchasing the chips from a third party, or even harvesting them from recycled RTX 3070 GPUs. Whatever the case, it does look like GXore is probably going to offer a GeForce RTX 3070 card with 16GB of video RAM and eight display outputs.





Indeed, display walls seem to be the company's forté, as all of the graphics cards on offer (including the mysterious Geforce RTX 3070 16GB) offer loads of display connectivity that you wouldn't usually find on any card. This is similar to what erstwhile GPU developer Matrox does nowadays. That venerable company's cards actually use their own drivers for the Radeon GPUs on which they are based, and it's possible GXore will ship their own-branded drivers as well.



