RPCS3 PlayStation 3 Emulator Update Fixes inFamous 2, The Darkness And Other Top Titles For PC Gamers
Not only do PC gamers have more control over their games, but they can keep playing games released in ages of yore—even if it sometimes takes intermediary software like DOSBox. Console gamers don't have that same luxury, but fortunately, there are emulators for console game hardware that allow that software to run on regular PCs. Game publishers often portray emulators for video game consoles as sketchy or "grey-market," emphasizing their potential for game software piracy, but like emulators for any older computer hardware, they serve a critical purpose in preserving older content for future generations.
One such console game emulator is RPCS3, developed for Windows, Linux, and BSD and emulating the hardware of Sony's PlayStation 3 system. The PlayStation 3's hardware is legendarily obtuse, with its bespoke IBM Cell processor and numerous esoteric features. In that context, it's a little surprising that RPCS3 is as far-along as it is: the development team recently implemented AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technique, and just today, the app's latest update fixed graphical errors and improved playability of a great many exclusive PlayStation 3 titles. See for yourself:
Dead Island, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Trine 2, Dante's Inferno, One Piece: Pirate Warriors, and Demon's Souls are among the games that moved to "Playable" status with this update. That means that the games are fully playable (with minimal or no problems) in the emulator. The latter three titles are particularly notable as they have never been released on PC, and the last two titles are PlayStation 3 exclusives that have never been released anywhere else—Demon's Souls' PS5 remake notwithstanding.
Along similar lines, Resistance 3, inFamous 2 (and its pseudo-expansion Festival of Blood), God of War 3, God of War Ascension, MotorStorm: Apocalypse, and Beyond: Two Souls all got major graphics fixes in this update. Those titles are exclusive to Sony's platforms with the exception of Beyond: Two Souls. While they are listed as "Ingame" rather than "Playable" in RPCS3's compatibility database, more testing is needed to really determine whether they are fully-playable or not.
Indeed, RPCS3 is a community effort. While work on the emulator is primarily driven by two Patreon-supported developers known as "kd-11" and "Nekotekina", it is open-source on Github and invites contributions from community members. Even if you aren't a software developer, you can still contribute to the project by ripping your PS3 games, testing them exhaustively in the emulator, and reporting back on the forums with your results.
That first step is critical, by the way; the RPCS3 emulator staff are quite adamant that the application is intended for archival and debugging purposes, not for piracy. Users are expected to play their own game rips and game-sharing (read: piracy) talk is not tolerated on the official forums or Discord. If you'd like to get started with the emulator, check out the team's quickstart guide.