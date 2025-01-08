CATEGORIES
Rolling Stone Ranks 50 Best Video Games Of All Time, Here Are The Top 5 Snubs

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, January 08, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
zelda
There exists a few select endeavors in life that can strike up instant deep emotion in humans. One of these is doing a ranking of the top 50 video games, which has been recently done by Rolling Stone. You'll look through the list and find the titles you disagree with, and be perturbed as to why your favorite game was snubbed on the list. Let's take a look at some highlights, and the top 5 games I feel were forgotten in this ranking. 

First, I'll agree with the number 1 pick, Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of The Wild. I first experienced this game late in its life last year, and was blown away. The massive open world is full of small tasks to accomplish, that feel satisfying. The skill improvement as you learn the game is also a key factor, making you learn how to properly equip and upgrade your character. The story is great, and the graphics are impressive considering the game is running on the under-powered Switch hardware. 

The first snub is then appropriately Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. It takes everything its predecessor had, and infuses it with even more magic. Sure, it may be unfair to have two Zelda games on the list, but they both deserve it. 

god of war
Image Courtesy of Rolling Stone

We then find Sony's God of War at number 39 on the list, a PlayStation 4 classic. While I agree it should be on the list, I would easily rank this in the top 10. It was one of the first games that felt next-generation, with incredible graphics that still look great today. Couple that with an engaging story and play mechanics, and it simply is one of the greatest games of all time. 

Unfortunately, they snubbed Ghost of Tsushima, a game equally as good. This masterpiece was originally released on the PlayStation 4, made it PS5, and then finally on PC. The story and gameplay are incredible, with a bonus Ghost: Legends mode that is equally as satisfying. I should know, having clocked over 400 hours and achieved every Steam achievement on the PC version last year. 

minecraft
Image Courtesy of Rolling Stone

At number 28, we find the well-known Minecraft from 2011. This is notable and deserves a spot, but once again should be higher. For anyone who has played this title, it is an experience unlike any other, with a vast open world full of possibility. The third snubbed game, in my humble opinion, is Hogwarts: Legacy. Being on multiple platforms, this quickly has been a popular game across age ranges for various reasons. 

Even if you're not a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise, the overall open world and story are very well done and engaging to play. The 4th snubbed title, Rise of Nations, has many similarities to others in the category. Similar to Age of Mythology, this RTS or real-time-strategy game brings some of the best elements of the genre to the table. Starcraft is also notably missing, being one of the best games of all time. 

Lastly, where is Quake on the Rolling Stones list, or any game from the Quake franchise? While games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and Call of Duty have taken the spotlight, Quake was very Important for a long time. Quake, Painkiller, and similar FPS games were the pinnacle of PC gaming for years.

Here's a true story - I once fragged the famous Fatal1ty in an online multiplayer Quake: Champions game. He got me the other 99 times, however.

HotHardware Staff Chimes In

Thiago shared his thoughts, but what about the rest of us? We'll update this article throughout the day as willing writers hop in with their own contribution(s).

The Secret of Monkey Island (Original or Remastered)
Bar scene in The Secret of Monkey Island.
What, no love for old school point-n-click adventure games? The absence of classics from Lucasfilm (later LucasArts) and Sierra is criminal! Or maybe I'm just getting old. Either way, I'd have included The Secret of Monkey Island, which began a 35-year-old franchise that's still seeing new releases. I mean, c'mon—it tought me and legions of other fans about the art of insult sword fighting and voodoo magic, among other things. Honorable mention to the Maniac Mansion, King's Quest, Space Quest, and Leisure Suit Larry franchises. Can also add Sam & Max Hit The Road, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango to the list (can you tell I'm a huge LucasArts fan?). I'll drink a grog to any of those games that shaped my younger years. - Paul 'The Tech Dinosaur' Lilly
