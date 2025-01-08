Rolling Stone Ranks 50 Best Video Games Of All Time, Here Are The Top 5 Snubs
First, I'll agree with the number 1 pick, Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of The Wild. I first experienced this game late in its life last year, and was blown away. The massive open world is full of small tasks to accomplish, that feel satisfying. The skill improvement as you learn the game is also a key factor, making you learn how to properly equip and upgrade your character. The story is great, and the graphics are impressive considering the game is running on the under-powered Switch hardware.
The first snub is then appropriately Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. It takes everything its predecessor had, and infuses it with even more magic. Sure, it may be unfair to have two Zelda games on the list, but they both deserve it.