Rolling Stone Ranks 50 Best Video Games Of All Time, Here Are The Top 5 Snubs





Even if you're not a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise, the overall open world and story are very well done and engaging to play. The 4th snubbed title, Rise of Nations, has many similarities to others in the category. Similar to Age of Mythology, this RTS or real-time-strategy game brings some of the best elements of the genre to the table. Starcraft is also notably missing, being one of the best games of all time.



Lastly, where is Quake on the



Here's a true story - I once fragged the famous Fatal1ty in an online multiplayer Quake: Champions game. He got me the other 99 times, however. At number 28, we find the well-known Minecraft from 2011. This is notable and deserves a spot, but once again should be higher. For anyone who has played this title, it is an experience unlike any other, with a vast open world full of possibility. The third snubbed game, in my humble opinion, is Hogwarts: Legacy. Being on multiple platforms, this quickly has been a popular game across age ranges for various reasons.Even if you're not a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise, the overall open world and story are very well done and engaging to play. The 4th snubbed title, Rise of Nations, has many similarities to others in the category. Similar to Age of Mythology, this RTS or real-time-strategy game brings some of the best elements of the genre to the table. Starcraft is also notably missing, being one of the best games of all time.Lastly, where is Quake on the Rolling Stones list , or any game from the Quake franchise? While games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and Call of Duty have taken the spotlight, Quake was very Important for a long time. Quake, Painkiller, and similar FPS games were the pinnacle of PC gaming for years.Here's a true story - I once fragged the famous Fatal1ty in an online multiplayer Quake: Champions game. He got me the other 99 times, however.

HotHardware Staff Chimes In

Thiago shared his thoughts, but what about the rest of us? We'll update this article throughout the day as willing writers hop in with their own contribution(s).





The Secret of Monkey Island (Original or Remastered)

