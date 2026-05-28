Roku Unveils Massive Smart TV Home Screen Revamp Built For More Ads





Roku is rolling out its most radical home screen redesign in over a decade to more than 100 million streaming households, bringing heavy AI curation and an unmissable new addition—a large, permanent advertisement. Color us not surprised on both counts.





For years, the Roku interface stood out for its grid-based simplicity , offering a straightforward menu of apps while its rivals adopted algorithmic recommendations. For better or worse, that era has ended. According to company data, 82% of its users want their preferred content waiting for them the moment they turn on the television. To solve this, Roku is utilizing complex machine learning models to generate billions of unique home screen combinations tailored to individual viewing habits.









At the center of this transformation is Quick Access, a homescreen that predicts and displays frequently watched apps based on the viewer’s daily routine. The interface also introduces Top Picks for You, an expanded, content-first recommendation row sitting at the top of the screen. Users will find a collapsible main menu that's tucked away until prompted, as well as unified genre and mood hubs called Destinations. These destinations include a centralized Subscriptions hub to aggregate content across multiple paid platforms, alongside an AI-powered Your Daily Scoop row tracking real-time cultural trends and breakout television moments. There is even a dedicated tile for Roku City, turning the platform’s beloved, silhouette-heavy screensaver into an interactive experience.





Roku City screensaver

