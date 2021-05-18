Rockstar's GTA 5 Remaster For Xbox Series X And PS5 Gets A Confirmed Release Date





We now have an official launch date for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 remasters of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5). Rockstar announced this morning in a blog that the remaster will arrive on November 11, which is nearly six months away.

While GTA 5 runs and still looks good on the newest consoles (if you can get one), there’s still plenty of room for improvement to take advantage of the hardware capabilities of these Ryzen 3000/RDNA 2-fueled gaming beasts. To that end, Take-Two boss Stauss Zelnick explained in early March that making a simple port just isn’t in Rockstar’s DNA when it comes to games.

“We’ve done [remastering] differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on,” said Zelnick at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. “So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements.

“I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.”

Rockstar says that in addition to the visual enhancements, the GTA 5 remaster will also have “new features and more” that Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 gamers can enjoy. “Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players,” Rockstar added.

GTA 5 has enjoyed a relatively long period of success and user engagement in the world of video games. The game initially launched in 2013 at the tail end of the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 generation and flourished with the release of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 families.

While the GTA 5 single-player campaign was praised for its gameplay, strong characters, and deeply engaging story, the game has really thrived thanks to its online components: GTA Online. GTA Online has become a cash cow for Take-Two, and Rockstar has understandably introduced continual updates to keep it fresh.