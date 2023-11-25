Rockstar May Have Teased GTA 6 Via Email And Leaks Suggest What To Expect In The Trailer









Adding context to the above, it is known from a previous mention on Rockstar Game's official X account that an early December trailer is being prepared. The trailer will be the first official look at GTA 6. The year 2023 has been a roller coaster ride for gamers, with disappointments such as RedFall alongside dynamite releases such as Baldur's Gate 3.



But no pressure, Rockstar Games. This is only a potentially generation-defining game that may influence the gaming landscape for years to come. If we further examine the message itself, it simply tells the reader that the next chapter is being unveiled after years of anticipation.

The cryptic message on X by user Nima simply reads "And so it begins...", along with GTA 6 hashtag and an image of the email subject line. Perhaps the meat and potatoes of this message is another layer of confirmation that GTA 6 is most definitely coming. As if previous leaks and even a confirmation on the part of Rockstar Games itself was not enough to satiate the masses. To add some further intrigue, Nima is a member of the quality assurance team at Capcom USA, a company who has historically worked with Rockstar Games in the past.We have had some interesting leaks previously on GTA 6, such as the inclusion of a dynamic environment, weather effects, and next generation physics. A possible high retail price was also hinted at, due to the mammoth nature of this release and its rumored immense scope.