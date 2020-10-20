Rocket League Haunted Hallows Event Brings Ectoplasmic Ghostbusters Crossover

We know Slimer can make a gooey mess and is generally harmless, but can the sticky spirit from beyond make you a better player in Rocket League ? Probably not, but you can deck out your ride with a Slimer Topper, just as soon as you complete the requisite challenge as part of the timely Haunted Hallows event that is starts today (likely live by the time you are reading this).





"Once Haunted Hallows goes live, your Event Challenges will be available to complete. Just like Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item, like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, and more!," Psyonix explains.









The Ghostbusters crossover is not just a nostalgic play, it arrives just ahead of Halloween, and in anticipation of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie that is set to arrive in March of next year, starring Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things fame, Paul Rudd (you might know him as Ant-Man), Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, and several others.









There are two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) in this year's Haunted Hallow's event. One is Haunted Heatseeker, which is Heatseeker but in a new Haunted Urban Arena, and the other is Spike Rush, which will take place on night map variants.





A bunch of themed items are up for grabs, and if you complete all the challenges, you will collect the entire Ghostbusters set. And yes, the Ecto-1 is making an appearance as the first licensed car to find its way into the Item Shop.





The event kicks off today at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) and ends November 2 at 6:00 pm PT (9:00 pm ET). Haunted Heatseeker goes live right away, while Spike Rush will commence October 26 and last until the event concludes.

