Robots Show Off Combat Skills In First Humanoid Kickboxing Tournament





Hangzhou, China just hosted a tech spectacle that sounds straight out of a sci-fi movie: the first-ever humanoid robot fighting tournament. Forget your average boxing match ladies and gentlemen; we're talking about metal titans duking it out, exchanging punches, and knocking each other out. The only things missing are blood, flying sweat, and, well, human fighters.







Over the weekend, folks in the eastern city of Hangzhou, China got to witness the inaugural humanoid kickboxing tournament. The stars of this futuristic showdown were Unitree robots, creations of the innovative Unitree Robotics. The robots aren't your regular old Rosies (from "The Jetsons") either; these sleek, bipedal bots showed off some serious combat prowess, landing punches and kicks that could make Jean-Claude Van Damme wince (just a little).Now, the robots were not fully automated. The fighters were remotely controlled by a group of operators outside of the ring. If this concept takes off though, you can bet that esports will snap this up like a super high-stakes video game.







