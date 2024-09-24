Alienware Unveils A Pro Wireless Gaming Headset To Dominate ESports







Alienware is launching what it calls "the best headset we've ever made," a claim it posted during a press briefing for its what's simply called the Alienware Pro Wireless Headset. This is an expansion to its Pro lineup of peripherals, following the recent introduction of its Pro Mouse and Pro Keyboard, and it takes direct aim at professional gamers. We'll be eager to test it out, as it's been several years since we reviewed an Alienware headset





"This headset had to meet the demands of competitive gaming, so we collaborated with over 100 elite esports athletes and streamers, including those from the legendary Team Liquid. Over the course of 18 months, we combined their insights with our engineers’ expertise to create our most advanced gaming headset," Alienware says.





So what is the culmination of 18 months of research and design with some of the top esports players? It starts with 50mm graphene coated drivers, which according to Alienware, provide the best out-of-box direction audio experience pinpoint where noises are coming from (like the footsteps of a would-be assassin).





"The Pro Headset’s atom-thick graphene coating is the ideal material as it’s both strong and lightweight. Why does this matter? The weight makes it incredibly responsive which creates a natural, accurate, and clear sound with lots of depth," Alienware explains.













Alienware also says that its headset is less prone to distortion compared to other gaming headsets made with titanium or plastic (as well as other materials), particularly at higher frequencies. The end result, according to Alienware, is clearer 360-degree directional and vertical audio, which can be a boon in first-person shooters.





Beyond the 50mm drivers, the Alienware Pro Headset boasts hybrid active noise cancellation to muffle out ambient noise, such as background chatter, clacky keyboards, cooling fans, noisy pets, and so forth. It also features passive noise cancellation, as not everyone is a fan of ANC. There's also a transparency mode for those times when you need the opposite effect.





Alienware's also making a big to-do about the built-in microphone. The Alienware Pro Headset implements a detachable dual-mic boom system with noise cancellation, which the company says can detect and eliminate background sounds while at the same time enhancing a player's voice.





"The microphone is guided by a machine learning model that has been trained and tested in various environments and at different speaking volumes and pitches. This helps the microphone distinguish between verbal and non-verbal audio and enhances the player’s voice regardless of environment—sitting near a barking dog at home or surrounded by 50,000 cheering fans on the world stage," Alienware says.







Other features include Dolby Atmos support, hi-res audio, a leatherette + memory foam design for the both the headband and ear cushions, tri-mode connectivity (2.4GHz, USB-C, and Bluetooth), and EQ adjustments through the Alienware Command Center utility.





As for battery life, Alienware says users can expect up to 35 hours via 2.4GHz with ANC on, up to 70 hours via via 2.4GHz with ANC off, and up to 75 hours via Bluetooth. The Alienware Pro Headset will be available In October for $229.99.













In addition, Alienware announced a Tri-Mode Wireless gaming headset to replace its Dual-Mode model, which now supports Bluetooth in addition to 2.4GHz (via USB-C dongle) and 3.5mm. The updated model will also be available in October, priced at $149.99.

