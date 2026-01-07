CATEGORIES
Roborock Saros Rover Robot Vacuum With AI-Powered Legs Can Jump And Climb Stairs

by Aaron Leong Wednesday, January 07, 2026
hero saros rover stairs
The domestic cleaning battle between homeowner and multi-story house has finally reached a ceasefire, thanks to a vacuum cleaner that refuses to be grounded by physics or floor plans. All it took was a set of robotic legs with wheels.

saros rover side1

At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, Roborock unveiled the Saros Rover, a two-legged robotic vacuum. While prior vacuums have attempted to solve the stair-climbing issue, the Rover features a revolutionary "wheel-leg" setup that also cleans as it climbs, something other concepts by Dreame and Eufy can't do. The stork-like leg design means the vacuum can literally stand up and roll over obstacles up to 10 centimeters high. For anyone who has ever had to rescue a confused robot spinning its wheels helplessly on a thick shag rug and a stray LEGO brick—let alone stairs— the sight of a vacuum simply stepping over a hurdle like an Olympic hurdler is nothing short of a suburban miracle.

Coincidentally, Roborock announced a partnership with Real Madrid soccer club. While we highly doubt that the vacuum will be subbed in for a striker during a Champions League match, the branding implies that the Rover (and the rest of the Saros lineup) possesses the agility and footwork necessary to navigate the most chaotic living rooms. 

saros rover front1

Specs-wise, the Rover is a pretty decent powerhouse. It boasts 19,000 Pascals of suction power, which is effective enough for most tasks, but trails behind the 35,000 Pa of its new Saros 20 stablemates. To ensure it doesn't accidentally step on the family cat, the unit is equipped with StarSight 2.0 autonomous driving tech, utilizing Dual-Flash LiDAR to map and navigate the cleaning space. 

During demonstration runs at CES, the Rover impressively balanced and rolled along on its two wheels, up sloped floors and climbed up stairs. Its algorithmic capabilities were also unlike any robot vacuum we've seen so far: not only was the Rover able to smartly navigate inclines/declines, thresholds, and stairs, Roborock claims that the vacuum is fast enough to dodge tennis balls being thrown at it, proving the system's rapid response time. It can also "execute small jumps," Roborock says. Maybe Roborock should partner with the National Basketball Association (NBA), too.

The Saros Rover is expected to hit at the market at some point, although Roborock is tight-lipped about timing and pricing. Being the flagship starchild model, you can bet that the vacuum (it doesn't seem to mop, however) will be close to $3,000.
