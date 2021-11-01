Roblox Denies Burritos Caused Extended Outage As Frustratingly Flatulent Downtime Ends





Roblox took to Twitter to announce that its servers were finally back online everywhere. This followed a long weekend of rumors that the outage was perhaps caused by some gassy side-effect initiated by a free Chipolte "boorito" that players could claim in-game and redeem in real life.







The server issues seemed to begin on October 28th as players began reporting outages across platforms. Roblox confirmed those reports and said it had identified the root cause and was working on a resolution. As of yesterday, Roblox reported on its Twitter feed that all servers were back online, and play should resume as normal. You can hear the collective sigh from parents everywhere.