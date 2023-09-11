Roblox Cancels Game Awards Over A Potentially Scary Security Issue
RDC 2023 kicked off on September 8 at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, California. The event brings together creators from across the globe to connect with one another and learn about the new and exciting features and products being brought to the game. This year's event, however, was shut down abruptly due to a known security risk.
Roblox sent a tweet confirming the early cancellation of the remaining conference events, which read, "In an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Roblox Innovation Awards due to a potential security concern. We are working with all the appropriate authorities, and everyone is safe. We take safety very seriously." The tweet closed with the company expressing that this was not how it wanted the event to end.
Event attendees did not take long to post images and videos of Olson's arrest on social media. One post from @DevArdwyck shows footage captured by @nin900500 of Olson being taken into custody. Ardwyck stated, "well that was something".
The RDC event was not without other controversies, as the company announced it envisions players aged 17 and older forming real-life relationships from its in-game dating experience. Many found this disturbing in light of predators allegedly using the platform to engage with underage children.