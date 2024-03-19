CATEGORIES
home News

RIP Thomas Stafford: Apollo 10 Astronaut Legend Soars To The Stars One Last Time

by Tim SweezyTuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:33 AM EDT
hero nasa astronaut tom stafford
With a saddened heart, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced the passing of fellow astronaut Thomas Stafford. Stafford was among the second group of astronauts to participate in Projects Gemini and Apollo, and piloted the first rendezvous in space aboard Gemini VI.

Stafford, perhaps best known for his pioneering efforts in developing techniques to prove the basic theory and practicality of space rendezvous, was commander of Apollo 10, which was the first flight of the lunar module to the moon. While that mission did not include landing on the lunar surface, it was vital in determining the first lunar landing site. General Stafford also made the Guinness Book of World Records for highest speed ever attained by man that occurred during Apollo 10 reentry when the spacecraft reached 24,791 statute miles per hour, according to NASA.

apollo 10 astronauts portrait
Stafford pictured along with Eugene Cernan and John Young of the Apollo 10 mission.

In a statement, Nelson remarked, “Today, General Tom Stafford went to the eternal heavens, which he so courageously explored as a Gemini and Apollo astronaut as well as a peacemaker in the Apollo-Soyuz mission. Those of us privileged to know him are very sad but grateful we knew a giant.”

Nelson painted an eloquent picture of Stafford, saying he was “a gentleman and a daredevil.” He noted Stafford’s Gemini 9 mission, where the late astronaut used a pencil and paper to determine a path to Earth when the spacecraft’s guidance computer failed in orbit. He also made note of Stafford’s ability to be a peacemaker. Stafford commanded NASA’s first rendezvous of an international spacecraft on the Apollo-Soyuz mission, and later became best friends with his counterpart, General Alexi Leonov.

tom stafford nasa black and white portrait

Administrator Nelson quoted Stafford concerning his time in space, remarking, “It changes you, oh sure. Changes your outlook…As you look back, you see a little blue and white baseball, actually, it’s smaller than a baseball. But it’s hard to envision that is where all the people you’ve known all your life are, where you went to school, your friends, your family. It’s also hard to envision that there are three billion people on that blue and white baseball.”

General Stafford was born on September 17, 1930, in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Nelson closed his statement about Stafford’s passing by, simply remarking, “Godspeed, Tom Stafford.” Godspeed indeed, General.
Tags:  space, NASA, astronaut, apollo, tom stafford
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment