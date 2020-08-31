Ring Video Door Bell 3 Plus With Echo Show 5 For $179 Is An Insanely Smoking Hot Deal

instead of its regular $229.99 list price, and to sweeten the pot, you also get a free Echo Show 5. The combined value here is $319.98. Do you like deals? Of course you do, we all like deals, and we have a heck of a bargain to pass along today. Over on Amazon , you can score the latest generation Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $179.99 instead of its regular $229.99 list price, and to sweeten the pot, you also get a free Echo Show 5. The combined value here is $319.98.





Bar none, this is the best deal we have ever seen for a Ring Video product. These are both brand new items as well, not used or refurbished, sold and shipped directly from Amazon. And of course if you are an Amazon Prime member, you get free two-day shipping to boot.





Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 - $179.99 at Amazon (save $139.99)







The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is the latest iteration of the quick-release model and comes with all the bells and whistles, including 1080p video support, on-demand video and two-way talk, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless connectivity, a removable battery pack, and pre-roll recording, which means it serves up video feeds 4 seconds prior to detecting motion.





It also features advanced motion detection to cut down on false-positive recordings and to extend battery life, which is further bolstered by customizable motion zones (handy if you live off a busy street).





Be sure to click through our affiliate link when ordering (it's a great way to support HotHardware, if you love what we do), to ensure you land on the product page that offers a free Echo Show 5 . The price is same whether you opt for the extra goodie or not. Amazon's Echo Show 5 is a smart display (5.5-inch LCD) with Alexa integration, which you can use in conjunction with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.





How good is this deal? So good that I pounced on it myself. When we post bargains, we highlight products we would be interested in, if in the market for such a thing. And in this case, I've been thinking about buying a Ring Video product for quite some time, so I bit the bullet. Maybe I'll post a short impression sometime down the line.

