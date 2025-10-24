CATEGORIES
home News

Ring Doorbell For 50% Off Is A Spooky Good Deal Just In Time For Halloween

by Paul LillyFriday, October 24, 2025, 11:02 AM EDT
Ring Battery Doorbell on a home.
A good reason to invest in a video doorbell is to stave off package thieves, though it's not the only compelling selling point. Halloween is right around the corner, and while that means costumed kids (and adults) stopping by for free candy, it also presents an opportunity for shenanigans by the local riffraff. They might be less inclined to egg-bomb your house if they see a high-tech Ring doorbell, and you can score one for up to half off right now.

Several models are on sale. The biggest discount applies to the base Ring Battery Doorbell, which is already the most affordable of the newest battery-powered models at $99.99, but is currently on sale for $49.99 at Amazon (50% off).

Available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze colorways, the newest Ring Battery Doorbell ups the ante with 66% more vertical coverage, with head-to-toe video and a 1440x1440 resolution with color night vision. And as the name implies, it has a built-in rechargeable battery. When it runs low on juice, just insert the included removal tool to pop the doorbell off the mounting bracket, then recharge it via USB-C. It's that simple.

If you want, you can also hard-wire it to your existing doorbell assembly. The benefits of doing so are (A) it provides a trickle charge for longer battery life, and (B) it will work with your in-home chime when going that route. It's totally optional, though. Either way, you'll get alerts on your phone when someone rings your doorbell and/or when it detects motion.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with the base being removed.

If you want to step things up a notch, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers a few upgrades and is deeply discounted too—it's priced at $79.99 at Amazon (47% off).

Instead of removing the doorbell from the mounting bracket, the Plus model offers a quick release system to eject the battery pack, which you can the recharge. The benefit of a removable battery is that you could buy a second battery pack and never skip a beat.

The features are otherwise mostly the same, except the Plus model also increases the resolution to 1536p and it has an interchangeable faceplate, so you can change the color on a whim. There are a bunch of color options too, along with some special designs for the holidays and limited edition NFL faceplates.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro on a house.

The last version that is on sale is the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $129.99 at Amazon (35% off). This is also the newest battery-powered design, and also the most feature rich. It's basically a higher end version of the Plus variant.

Like the Plus, the Pro model lets you eject the battery pack. It also shares the same 1536p resolution and interchangeable faceplate design. However, it separates itself from the Plus and regular battery model with better color vision in low light and adaptive night vision.

It also features 3D motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi so you can connect it to either 2.4GHz or 5GHz. The other two are 2.4GHz only.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, ring, ring battery doorbell
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment