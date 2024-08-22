Ring's New Affordable Battery Doorbell Adds Key Weapons To Thwart Porch Pirates







If you already own a Ring doorbell, then you know how brazen some package thieves can be, even in broad daylight and with the risk of being glitter-bombed . And if you don't, now is a good time to think about getting one, with Ring announcing a new $99.99 Battery Doorbell equipped with features that were previously only available on pricier models. It's quite literally a head-to-toe better version (pun intended).





The biggest upgrade to the latest Ring Battery Doorbell is the addition of 'Head-to-Toe HD' video recording. This gives owners a vastly expanded view of their porch to include the ground, whereas the previous version only allowed for coverage roughly from the waist up. Here's a comparison...













"Head-to-Toe HD video is now available on Ring Battery Doorbell, providing the same view that customers enjoy on the Doorbell Plus and Pro models. Battery Doorbell includes HD video and 150-degree by 150-degree field of view, giving customers head-to-toe view of all their visitors. With Head-to-Toe video, customers get a 66 percent taller view compared to the previous generation (Ring Video Doorbell – 2nd Gen), making features like Package Alerts (available with a Ring Protect subscription) even more helpful by easily seeing deliveries on a doorstep," Ring explains.





Additionally, Ring has added color night vision to the Battery Doorbell, which should make it easier to view less brazen thieves (and visitors in general) or come creeping after sunset. As an added bonus, Ring claims its latest model offers up to 23% longer battery life, a figure it says is based on "commonly used settings."









Installation is now easier, too. The latest Ring Battery Doorbell model has adopted a push-pin mount design. Instead of unscrewing the cover, owners simply insert Ring's new push-pin tool and it pops right off, providing access to the battery inside. Users can also hard-wire it to their existing doorbell, though depending on the settings, occasional battery recharges may still be necessary (in this author's experience, anyway).



