CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, April 21, 2021, 04:19 PM EDT

Right To Repair Movement Gains Steam As Petition With 15K Signatures Is Delivered To FTC

right to repair movement petition delivered to ftc from ifixit and partners
Breaking a phone can be a nightmare of an ordeal, with replacement parts sometimes being absurdly expensive and repairing difficult or downright annoying. Sometimes, you cannot even use a local repair shop for fixing devices as it must go to the manufacturer lest you break some warranty-voiding clause in the end-user license agreement. This is obviously absurd, but companies still get away with it unless the FTC enforces right-to-repair laws. Thankfully, things may be looking up for right-to-repair.

Over the past several years, right-to-repair discussions have come up multiple times, with little to no action coming from it. In that same timeframe, however, people are becoming more aware of the discussions and inaction, and the movement is gaining more steam. Now, repair company iFixIt, alongside US PIRG and Repair.org, have delivered 15,059 signatures asking the Federal Trade Commission to enforce a fair repair market.

This joint petition requests that the FTC stop “companies pushing customers into authorized repair contracts, voiding warranties in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and refusing to sell replacement parts, tools, and manuals to independent repair techs.” Furthermore, it pushes for new rules against “restrictive, unreadable end-user license agreements (or EULAs), exclusive repair arrangements, and product designs that intentionally sabotage repair.”

At present, iFixIt snarkily claims that “If the FTC looked around, they would find that far too many companies put up artificial blocks against repair,” and other countries and fixing problems where we are not. The hope is that between the petition, FTC hearings, and right-to-repair movement gaining steam, the FTC will be spurred into fixing the right-to-repair market. Whatever ends up happening, let us know what you think of right-to-repair in the comments below and be a part of the conversation.
Tags:  FTC, iFixIt, petition, right-to-repair

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment