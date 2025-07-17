Retro Gaming Handheld Reviewer Faces Possible Jail Time Over Copyright
At issue is Article 171ter of Italy’s copyright law originally enacted in 1941, which criminalizes the “promotion of pirated copyrighted materials.”
This isn’t the first time Italian authorities have cracked down on ROM-laden devices. Last year, a large shipment of counterfeit retro consoles valued at approximately $58 million was seized.
So far, Salicini has been kept in the dark regarding his exact charges until the formal investigation concludes. Italian law doesn’t require authorities to reveal specifics early, but ultimately it's up to the court to decide whether to dismiss the case or proceed to trial. Moreover (and perhaps more worryingly), Salicini's YouTube channel could also be forcibly taken down under precautionary legal measures, even before any verdict is reached. In response, Salicini has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal fees and insists he has done nothing intentionally unlawful..
This case highlights a growing risk for creators, especially those focused within the retro-tech space. Like Salicini, even impartial reviews can be interpreted as promoting piracy if devices include pre-loaded copyrighted content. This whole shabang reveals how some outdated laws written decades ago can pose serious risks to modern creative work.