Helegaly's Ultra-Affordable Action Pi Retro Gaming Handheld Gets A Release Date

The Helegaly Action Pi, a highly anticipated retro gaming handheld, finally has a release date—July 5, to be precise. This little handheld-that-could aims to capture the hearts of gamers longing for the golden age of consoles , all packed into a sleek, portable form factor with modern capabilities and a very budget-friendly price.On that latter point, Helegaly is rolling out the Action Pi with an aggressive pricing strategy: the base model will retail for $59.99, and it comes with a 64GB microSD card preloaded with a vast library of retro titles. An upgraded 128GB microSD card version will be available for a mere $5 upcharge (what a rip off!), bringing the total to $64.99. Both versions will be offered in Black, Pink, and White. A special Indigo GameCube edition is slated for release later in the summer, although no pricing info is available for this yet. Preorders are already live via Helegaly's online store.Beneath its simple and inoffensive exterior, the Action Pi is powered by an Allwinner A527 chipset with eight Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz plus 2GB of RAM. Graphics is handled by a Mali-G57 MC1-2EE graphics processor introduced back in 2020. Besides the aforementioned expandable storage, the Action Pi comes with 16GB of internal eMMC storage.