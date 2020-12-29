Eager Retailer Jumps The Gun With Mobile GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop Preorders





It is incredibly difficult to find a GeForce RTX 30 series card in stock from a seller that has not jacked up the price, but eventually things will settle down. Hopefully sooner than later. Also happening presumably sooner than later—NVIDIA will launch Ampere in mobile form for laptops. As we wait, a retailer in Europe has already posted preorder listings for laptops with mobile GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs inside.





To be clear, NVIDIA has not yet launched or even acknowledged a mobile Ampere lineup. We know a launch is coming, however, because (A) it would be silly and bad for business to skip this generation in the mobile sector, and (B) leaks and rumors have been piling up. And typically where there is smoke, there is fire (as was the case with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , which was profusely leaked ahead of its actual launch).





This is an enticing proposition, considering what we have seen from Ampere on the desktop. The GeForce RTX 30 series offers a big jump in performance per dollar compared to the previous generation GeForce RTX 20 series (Turing), particularly in ray-traced workloads. If the same applies to the mobile variants , then gaming laptops are about to get a big boost.





As for the preorder listings, here is a look at two of them...









Dutch retailer Skikk listed eight different configurations, ranging in price from €1,699 to €2,599, which works out to around $2,080 to $3,180 in U.S. currency. And here is a list of unannounced GPUs that comprise the eight listings...