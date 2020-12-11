GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility Benchmark Leak Shows Huge Performance Leap For Laptops
NVIDIA may have some new desktop Ampere GPUs in the pipeline, such as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti we talked about earlier this week. NVIDIA also has mobile Ampere SKUs on deck, and one of them has hit the V-Ray benchmark in an interesting position.
Earlier in the month, some ASUS laptops leaked with mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile GPUs onboard, which means that NVIDIA could soon announce these GPUs. Now, we have even more evidence to believe that mobile GPUs will be announced soon as a mobile laptop variant of the GeForce RTX 3070 has hit V-Ray’s RTX benchmark.
The GeForce RTX 3070 is sitting pretty with a score of 1394, which is lower than a desktop GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but still faster than some of the full-fat high-end GPUs of the last generation. In fact, the mobile RTX 3070 nearly doubled the GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q score of 733. The next mainstream desktop GPU that topples the mobile GeForce RTX 3070 is a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with only a 4% higher score.
Of course, these scores could change as drivers become better suited to the hardware or last-minute tweaks are made. Moreover, we do not know if this is running Max-P or Max-Q hardware, which could alter the performance standings. Ultimately, it is still rather impressive that in a ray tracing benchmark, the mobile GeForce RTX 3070 is in striking distance of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. In theory, the GeForce RTX 3080 mobile variant should well overcome the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and perhaps even come close to the desktop GeForce RTX 3070, but we will have to see.
While we do not have official specs of any of the mobile GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs yet, hopefully, we will find out more about them soon. There is a growing swell of information, and that generally points toward an upcoming announcement.