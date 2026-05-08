Resident Evil Requiem DLC Mini Game Leon Must Die Forever Is Out and It's Free
The new game mode is called Leon Must Die Forever, and Capcom says that its “fast-paced action is distinct from the main story mode," while being "packed with replay value.” It’s important to note that this mode will only become available to players in the main menu after completing the story campaign.
Players will control fan favorite Leon S. Kennedy as they navigate a series of stages where the goal is to clear them all as quickly as possible before eliminating the final boss. Along the way there will be weapon upgrades and special abilities to make the task of dispatching the hordes of enemies easier. Additionally, players will be able to adjust the difficulty including choosing an “extreme high difficulty” option. It’s basically a Resident Evil roguelike mode built right into a main-series game.
This new Leon-based game mode is a departure from what Capcom has done in past entries, where fans have traditionally enjoyed a mode called "The Mercenaries," In this mode, players have been able to control different characters from the main story and fend off wave after wave of enemies. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to incorporate this mode into Resident Evil 9 at some point down the line.
Adding this fresh mode is a smart move by Capcom as it has given Requiem a chance to continue to stay relevant months after its release when other single player games typically fade. It’s not hard to imagine that the game will get another boost once the new story DLC hits, likely later this year.