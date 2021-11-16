Researchers Demo Blacksmith Rowhammer Slamming Through DDR4 Security Wall, Is DDR5 Safe?





In computer security, "cracking" systems is all about gaining access where you aren't supposed to have it. One of the most definitive ways to do this is by "pwning"—or "taking control of"—a system's main memory interface. Normally, doing so requires physical access to the system, but security researchers have demonstrated time and again that it's possible to pilfer or modify secure data in DRAM through variations on the "Rowhammer" exploit.

Well now, that same group has released example code for a tool it calls Blacksmith . Blacksmith is a "fuzzer" that, according to COMSEC, can bypass Rowhammer TRR protections on every single DDR4 DIMM that they've tested. That includes devices with ECC protection, too.







