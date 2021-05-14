CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdFriday, May 14, 2021, 04:02 PM EDT

Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol Is Allegedly Storing Cleartext Passwords In Memory

The Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is an incredibly useful feature used by likely millions of people every day. Considering it is free and preinstalled from Microsoft, it beats out most other Windows-based remote desktop software with ease. This, however, does not give it a free pass from having flaws; however, as a security researcher has discovered his password in cleartext within the RDP service’s memory.

Researcher Jonas Lykkegård of the Secret Club, a group of hackers, seems to stumble across interesting things from time to time. He recently posted to Twitter about finding a password in cleartext in memory after using the RDP service. It seems he could not believe what he had found, as he tested it again and produced the same results using a new local account.

In the replies, several people could replicate these results, but it is currently unknown what exact versions of Windows this affects. Before people panic, however, it is not odd for the password to be in memory temporarily, aside from the fact that it is in cleartext; but, oddly, it was not properly freed and removed. Of course, this is not necessarily the end of the world, but this vulnerability could be used for malicious purposes should an attacker get onto a system.

Having an attacker on a system is quite a few hoops to jump through, yet it is not out of the realm of possibility. Therefore, this probably needs to be fixed as soon as possible to prevent any interesting security issues from cropping up. Hopefully, as this situation develops, we will find out more from both Microsoft and Lykkegård, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.
